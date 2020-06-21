Covid-19 Sunday: no new deaths, six extra cases confirmed

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, Sunday, June 21st.

There have now been a total of 1,715 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, June 20th, the HPSC has been notified of six confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.