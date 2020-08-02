Covid-19 Sunday: no new deaths, 53 new cases

THERE have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 1st August, the HPSC has been notified of 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

27 are men / 26 are women

80% are under 45 years of age

45 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

25 cases are located in Dublin, 19 in Laois, 6 in Kildare and the remaining 3 are spread across two other counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The source of transmission for over 90% of cases reported today has been identified. This is a positive development in light of the number of cases reported over the past few days.

“However, our five day average for cases reported is now 47. We all need to continue to adopt a prevention mindset and continue making good choices to protect ourselves and others while trying to live safely with COVID-19.

“People are still susceptible, this virus has not changed. We know how to break the chains of transmission. Let’s stay the course by physically distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

NPHET says everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting Covid-19:

Distance– the risk increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2m apart where possible

Activity– How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

Time– The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

Environment– Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

Symptoms– Know the symptoms. If you have them, self-isolate and contact your GP immediately

Public Health Advice for all citizens available here: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/cf9b0d-new-public-health-measures-effective-now-to-prevent-further-spread-o/

Know the symptoms:

a fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)

a cough- this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

shortness of breathor breathing difficulties

loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

flu-like symptoms

To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search Coronavirus Podcast at the top of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. This week’s podcast includes a review of this week’s newspaper, music from Ardfield singer Alan Tobin, and an interview with Seven Oceans swimmer Steve Redmond, who swam to the Fastnet Rock and back recently.

You can subscribe to the Southern Star Coronavirus podcast which is available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.