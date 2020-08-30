Covid-19 Sunday: no deaths, 42 new cases

THERE have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 29th August, the HPSC has been notified of 42 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 28,760* confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

20 are men / 22 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

15 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

6 cases have been identified as community transmission

24 in Dublin, 6 in Limerick, and the remaining 12 are located in Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, and Sligo.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 28,760 confirmed cases reflects this.

To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search Coronavirus Podcast at the top of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. This week’s podcast features an interview with Paul Murphy, independent councillor, who talks about his decision to give up drink for a year – the same year as he failed to win a seat in Dáil Éireann, failed in his Seanad nomination bid, lost his job due to Covid, and volunteered in a funeral home! But he doesn’t regret a thing, he tells reporter Emma Connolly. And we also have a review of this week’s Southern Star, and the latest single from talented local singer songwriter Fintan McKahey.