Covid-19 Sunday:  no deaths, 17 new cases

THERE have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

There has now been a total of 1,746 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 11th July, the HPSC has been notified of 17 confirmed cases. There is now a total of 25,628 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘This virus is still out there. It is still in people. It only needs the smallest window of opportunity to become a major problem once again.

‘Please continue to protect yourself and others – watch out for symptoms, wash your hands and wear a face covering where appropriate. If you have any concern about symptoms, do not delay – isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

