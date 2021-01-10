News

Covid-19 Sunday: 8 deaths, 6,888 new cases

January 10th, 2021 6:15 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There were 862 new cases detected in Co Cork today. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,344 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 9th January, the HPSC has been notified of 6,888 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 147,613* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 3,252 are men / 3,595 are women
  • 60% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 38 years old
  • 2,088 in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

 

As of 2pm today, 1,452 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 125 are in ICU. There were 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 147,613 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases (to midnight 09Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (27Dec2020 to 09Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (27Dec2020 to 09Jan2021)
Ireland 6,888 1291.2 61,484
Monaghan 140 2525.0 1,550
Louth 263 2201.2 2,837
Limerick 469 1878.4 3,661
Waterford 320 1644.9 1,911
Cavan 89 1483.4 1,130
Dublin 2,088 1477.4 19,906
Wexford 405 1436.0 2,150
Donegal 196 1409.0 2,243
Clare 208 1357.5 1,613
Cork 862 1340.7 7,278
Carlow 107 1299.8 740
Mayo 95 1168.5 1,525
Kilkenny 163 1160.9 1,152
Meath 216 1138.7 2,221
Sligo 43 1132.2 742
Kerry 192 1065.6 1,574
Kildare 238 971.2 2,161
Longford 43 902.8 369
Offaly 62 894.0 697
Laois 105 843.0 714
Tipperary 239 775.3 1,237
Galway 140 735.5 1,898
Roscommon 16 725.1 468
Leitrim 20 705.3 226
Westmeath 54 690.5 613
Wicklow 115 609.4 868

 

 

7-day incidence 960.3

 

5-day moving average 6,861

 

