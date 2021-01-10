Covid-19 Sunday: 8 deaths, 6,888 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 2,344 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Saturday 9th January, the HPSC has been notified of 6,888 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 147,613* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 3,252 are men / 3,595 are women
- 60% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 38 years old
- 2,088 in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties.
As of 2pm today, 1,452 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 125 are in ICU. There were 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 147,613 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 09Jan2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (27Dec2020 to 09Jan2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (27Dec2020 to 09Jan2021)
|Ireland
|6,888
|1291.2
|61,484
|Monaghan
|140
|2525.0
|1,550
|Louth
|263
|2201.2
|2,837
|Limerick
|469
|1878.4
|3,661
|Waterford
|320
|1644.9
|1,911
|Cavan
|89
|1483.4
|1,130
|Dublin
|2,088
|1477.4
|19,906
|Wexford
|405
|1436.0
|2,150
|Donegal
|196
|1409.0
|2,243
|Clare
|208
|1357.5
|1,613
|Cork
|862
|1340.7
|7,278
|Carlow
|107
|1299.8
|740
|Mayo
|95
|1168.5
|1,525
|Kilkenny
|163
|1160.9
|1,152
|Meath
|216
|1138.7
|2,221
|Sligo
|43
|1132.2
|742
|Kerry
|192
|1065.6
|1,574
|Kildare
|238
|971.2
|2,161
|Longford
|43
|902.8
|369
|Offaly
|62
|894.0
|697
|Laois
|105
|843.0
|714
|Tipperary
|239
|775.3
|1,237
|Galway
|140
|735.5
|1,898
|Roscommon
|16
|725.1
|468
|Leitrim
|20
|705.3
|226
|Westmeath
|54
|690.5
|613
|Wicklow
|115
|609.4
|868
7-day incidence 960.3
5-day moving average 6,861
- To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search ‘Coronavirus Podcast’ at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. The latest podcast looks back at the highlights of 2020, which featured interviews with RTÉ’s Brian O’Donovan and Jacqui Hurley, MEP Deirdre Clune, Oscar-winning producer David Puttnam, authors Carol Drinkwater and Louise O’Neill, and Seven Oceans swimmer Steve Redmond, among others.
- You can subscribe to the Southern Star Coronavirus podcast which is available, in audio and video versions, on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.