COVID-19 Sunday: 7 more deaths, 4,962 new cases

January 3rd, 2021 5:55 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Almost 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre  (HPSC) has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,259 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday  January 2nd, the HPSC has been notified of 4,962 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 101,887* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 2,408 are men / 2,539 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 1,260 cases are in Dublin, 652 in Limerick, 350 in Cork, 321 in Louth, 238 in Meath and 2,141 spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 685 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. 96 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said; 'This is a critical time. We are seeing a really significant surge in infection, which is leading to a very rapid increase in both hospitalisations and admissions to critical care units. This is not only unsustainable for the healthcare system, but also a deeply concerning level of preventable sickness and suffering that we must work together to address as quickly as possible.'

'The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has more than doubled from this day last week, and so has the number of people in ICU. Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is a real person like you, with a family who cares about them, and a team of healthcare workers dedicated to protecting their lives. We must be as dedicated as we all were in the spring in our commitment to following the public health advice.'

“Act as though you are infectious. Stay at home. Work from home starting from tomorrow, and if you are an employer, ask your employees to work at home. What we all do at a collective level today will have a direct impact on the level of infection and hospitalisations in the weeks to come.

'Your safe actions now will protect our hospitals and those who work so hard in them. Simply put: when you stay at home, you protect the frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to keep us all safe throughout this pandemic. Hold firm and remember them.'

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 case. The figure of 101,887 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases (to midnight 02Jan2021) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 02Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days

(to 02Jan2021)
Ireland 4,962 469.8 22,370
Monaghan 178 1,060.5 651
Louth 321 941.2 1,213
Limerick 652 895.3 1,745
Donegal 194 826.7 1,316
Sligo 91 648.5 425
Cavan 109 593.4 452
Mayo 102 577.0 753
Kilkenny 84 488.8 485
Wexford 140 486.9 729
Meath 238 470.2 917
Kerry 131 453.6 670
Dublin 1,260 443.8 5,979
Clare 169 437.6 520
Cork 350 407.5 2,212
Laois 40 406.2 344
Longford 55 389.0 159
Carlow 53 386.4 220
Galway 160 377.8 975
Offaly 84 377.1 294
Roscommon 32 376.5 243
Waterford 118 336.6 391
Westmeath 74 318.8 283
Leitrim 26 309.0 99
Kildare 114 277.3 617
Tipperary 130 250.7 400
Wicklow 57 195.2 278

 

The 7 day incidence is 331 per 100,000 of population.

The 5 day moving average is 2,691.

 

Reporting over latest 14-day period (20/12/2020-02/01/2021)

 

Date reported Reported Confirmed cases Tests processed Positive tests detected Positivity rate
20/12/2020 - 12,804 757 5.9%
21/12/2020 726 13,216 698 5.3%
22/12/2020 968 20,660 1,077 5.2%
23/12/2020 939 22,884 1,269 5.5%
24/12/2020 922 21,416 1,643 7.7%
25/12/2020 1,019 11,999 1,207 10.1%
26/12/2020 1,293 3,536 343 9.7%
27/12/2020 744 9,405 1,178 12.5%
28/12/2020 764 13,805 2,007 14.5%
29/12/2020 1,546 17,484 2,867 16.4%
30/12/2020 1,720 26,312 4,371 16.6%
31/12/2020 1,620 27,049 5,586 20.7%
01/01/2021 1,754 20,586 4,502 21.9%
02/01/2021 3,394 * * *
03/01/2021 4,692 - - -

*Sunday’s lab results updated on Monday.

*Lab results will be updated on Monday.

 

 

 

EXTREMELY MEDICAL VULNERABLE GROUPS TO COVID-19

 
Groups Definition
Older People:
  • People aged ≥ 70 years.
People with specific cancers:
  • People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy or radical radiotherapy for lung cancer.
  • People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma that are at any stage of treatment.
  • People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer.
  • People having other targeted cancer treatments, which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors.
  • People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last 6 months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs.
People with severe respiratory conditions:
  • cystic fibrosis, severe asthma, pulmonary fibrosis/ lung fibrosis/ interstitial lung disease and severe COPD.
People with rare diseases and inborn errors of metabolism that significantly increase the risk of infections:
  • (such as SCID, homozygous sickle cell).
People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection.  
Women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired.  
Solid Organ Transplant Recipients  
Obesity  
 

*If you are in any doubt about your vulnerability talk to your GP or Occupational Health Service.

