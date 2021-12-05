Covid-19 Sunday: 5,156 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 5,156 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today.
As of 8am today, 503 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised of which 110 were in intensive care units.
December 5th, 2021 4:15 PM
