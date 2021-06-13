Covid-19 Sunday: 315 new cases

As of midnight, Saturday June 12th, the Department of Health is reporting 315 confirmed cases of Covi-19.
Of the 62 in hospital, 22 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 13th, 2021 7:27 PM
