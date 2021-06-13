News

Covid-19 Sunday: 315 new cases

June 13th, 2021 7:27 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Of the 62 in hospital, 22 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

As of midnight, Saturday June 12th, the Department of Health is reporting 315 confirmed cases of Covi-19.

Of the 62 in hospital, 22 are in ICU.

Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.