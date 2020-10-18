Covid-19 Sunday: 3 deaths, 1,283 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,852 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 17 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,283 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 49,962 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

651 are women / 628 are men

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

408 in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today 277 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 Oct 2020)

(Incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 17 Oct 2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population New Cases during last 14 days (4 to 17 Oct 2020) NATIONAL 1,283 251.0 11,950 Cavan 42 807.3 615 Meath 80 488.6 953 Monaghan 17 374.7 230 Donegal 14 345.5 550 Clare 21 322.3 383 Sligo 8 294.5 193 Westmeath 40 294 261 Cork 156 275.4 1,495 Galway 51 273.6 706 Wexford 35 271.2 406 Limerick 55 250.4 488 Kildare 88 243.6 542 Longford 13 239.8 98 Leitrim 5 224.7 72 Dublin 408 224.6 3,026 Roscommon 27 223.1 144 Kerry 36 216 319 Offaly 25 202.7 158 Louth 7 187.8 242 Laois 23 173.6 147 Mayo 30 149.4 195 Carlow 20 149.3 85 Kilkenny 10 146.1 145 Waterford 5 131.7 153 Wicklow 31 119.4 170 Tipperary 36 109.1 174