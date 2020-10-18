News

Covid-19 Sunday: 3 deaths, 1,283 new cases

October 18th, 2020 6:33 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Of the news cases, 408 are in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,852 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 17 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,283 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 49,962 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 651 are women / 628 are men
  • 68% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 408 in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today 277 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 Oct 2020)

(Incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today’s cases (to midnight 17 Oct 2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population New Cases during last 14 days (4 to 17 Oct 2020)
NATIONAL 1,283 251.0 11,950
Cavan 42 807.3 615
Meath 80 488.6 953
Monaghan 17 374.7 230
Donegal 14 345.5 550
Clare 21 322.3 383
Sligo 8 294.5 193
Westmeath 40 294 261
Cork 156 275.4 1,495
Galway 51 273.6 706
Wexford 35 271.2 406
Limerick 55 250.4 488
Kildare 88 243.6 542
Longford 13 239.8 98
Leitrim 5 224.7 72
Dublin 408 224.6 3,026
Roscommon 27 223.1 144
Kerry 36 216 319
Offaly 25 202.7 158
Louth 7 187.8 242
Laois 23 173.6 147
Mayo 30 149.4 195
Carlow 20 149.3 85
Kilkenny 10 146.1 145
Waterford 5 131.7 153
Wicklow 31 119.4 170
Tipperary 36 109.1 174

 

