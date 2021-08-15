Covid-19; Sunday 1,758 new cases

As of midnight, Saturday August, 14th, NPHET is reporting 1,758* confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 248 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
August 15th, 2021 5:41 PM
