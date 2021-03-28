Covid-19 Sunday: 13 deaths, 604 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 12 occurred in March.*

The median age of those who died was 77 years. The age range was 51-93.

There has been a total of 4,666 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 27th March, the HPSC has been notified of 604 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 234,541 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

299 are men / 298 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 27 years old

224 in Dublin, 45 in Donegal, 36 in Kildare, 34 in Limerick, 26 in Tipperary and the remaining 239 cases are spread across 20 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 322 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 66 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 25th 2021, 760,168 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

548,945 people have received their first dose

211,223 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

*There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 27Mar2021)** 5 day moving average (to midnight 27Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14Mar2021 to 27Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (14Mar2021 to 27Mar2021) Ireland 604 620 164.5 7,834 Offaly 22 29 443.8 346 Donegal 45 46 283.9 452 Dublin 224 259 246.9 3,327 Meath 25 31 227.6 444 Kildare 36 42 220.2 490 Longford <5 6 190.8 78 Tipperary 26 20 188 300 Westmeath 15 17 185.9 165 Laois 19 15 162.9 138 Louth 18 17 158.3 204 Wexford 18 17 148.3 222 Cavan 15 12 147 112 Roscommon 6 6 136.3 88 Waterford <5 7 127.4 148 Wicklow 24 14 120.1 171 Galway 16 18 119.7 309 Carlow <5 1 119.4 68 Limerick 34 18 100.6 196 Sligo 0 1 70.2 46 Clare 12 6 64 76 Leitrim 5 2 62.4 20 Mayo 10 10 59.8 78 Kilkenny <5 4 49.4 49 Monaghan <5 2 45.6 28 Cork 20 18 42.4 230 Kerry <5 2 33.2 49

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.