Covid-19 Sunday: 12 deaths, 1,024 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
All 12 of these deaths occurred in February.
The median age of those who died is 76 years and the age range is 60-90 years.
There has been a total of 3,686 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Saturday 6th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,024 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 203,568* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 490 are men / 533 are women
- 65% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 380 are in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties. **
As of 2pm today, 1,204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 178 are in ICU. There were 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 203,568 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases**
(to midnight 06Feb2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 06Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(to 06Feb2021)
|Ireland
|1024
|1,044.8
|338.2
|16,106
|Monaghan
|34
|26.4
|738.0
|453
|Waterford
|36
|35.8
|495.8
|576
|Louth
|26
|33.6
|471.0
|607
|Carlow
|0
|17.8
|467.2
|266
|Wexford
|23
|43.2
|451.5
|676
|Dublin
|380
|346.8
|412.4
|5,557
|Mayo
|29
|29.2
|377.8
|493
|Meath
|70
|51.2
|351.2
|685
|Offaly
|8
|17.0
|347.6
|271
|Galway
|55
|65.4
|334.4
|863
|Donegal
|47
|35.2
|322.9
|514
|Limerick
|48
|40.8
|316.1
|616
|Kildare
|46
|53.6
|302.9
|674
|Laois
|21
|17.8
|298.7
|253
|Longford
|13
|9.2
|298.5
|122
|Cork
|63
|88.6
|272.8
|1,481
|Cavan
|18
|14.2
|254.7
|194
|Sligo
|15
|12.2
|253.3
|166
|Westmeath
|23
|18.4
|252.3
|224
|Wicklow
|24
|22.8
|231.7
|330
|Tipperary
|5
|15.2
|219.4
|350
|Clare
|14
|13.2
|184.3
|219
|Leitrim
|<5
|4.2
|159.2
|51
|Kilkenny
|3
|10.2
|155.2
|154
|Kerry
|14
|16.8
|153.7
|227
|Roscommon
|8
|6.0
|130.1
|84
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
fluctuations in case numbers
- 7 day incidence is 150.3
- 5-day moving average is 1,045
