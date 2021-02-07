News

Covid-19 Sunday: 12 deaths, 1,024 new cases

February 7th, 2021 6:04 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

'The median age of those who died is 76 years and the age range is 60-90 years.' (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

All 12 of these deaths occurred in February.

The median age of those who died is 76 years and the age range is 60-90 years.

There has been a total of 3,686 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 6th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,024 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 203,568* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 490 are men / 533 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 380 are in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties. **

 

As of 2pm today, 1,204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 178 are in ICU. There were 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 203,568 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14  days (as of midnight 06 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases**

(to midnight 06Feb2021)

 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 06Feb2021)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(to 06Feb2021)
Ireland 1024 1,044.8 338.2 16,106
Monaghan 34 26.4 738.0 453
Waterford 36 35.8 495.8 576
Louth 26 33.6 471.0 607
Carlow 0 17.8 467.2 266
Wexford 23 43.2 451.5 676
Dublin 380 346.8 412.4 5,557
Mayo 29 29.2 377.8 493
Meath 70 51.2 351.2 685
Offaly 8 17.0 347.6 271
Galway 55 65.4 334.4 863
Donegal 47 35.2 322.9 514
Limerick 48 40.8 316.1 616
Kildare 46 53.6 302.9 674
Laois 21 17.8 298.7 253
Longford 13 9.2 298.5 122
Cork 63 88.6 272.8 1,481
Cavan 18 14.2 254.7 194
Sligo 15 12.2 253.3 166
Westmeath 23 18.4 252.3 224
Wicklow 24 22.8 231.7 330
Tipperary 5 15.2 219.4 350
Clare 14 13.2 184.3 219
Leitrim <5 4.2 159.2 51
Kilkenny 3 10.2 155.2 154
Kerry 14 16.8 153.7 227
Roscommon 8 6.0 130.1 84

 

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7 day incidence is 150.3
  • 5-day moving average is 1,045

 

 

