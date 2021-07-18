Covid-19 Sunday: 1179 new cases

As of midnight, Saturday 17th July, we are reporting 1179 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 91 in hospital, 22 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
July 18th, 2021 6:16 PM
