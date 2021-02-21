Covid-19 Sunday: 1 death, 679 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 4,136 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Saturday 20th February, the HPSC has been notified of 679 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 215,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 335 are men / 342 are women
- 71% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 230 in Dublin, 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare, 29 in Tipperary and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.*
As of 8am today, 744 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 148 are in ICU. There were 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 18th, 326,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 205,955 people have received their first dose
- 120,520 people have received their second dose
Dr. Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘While the level of disease in our communities remains very high, we are still making progress.
‘We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our 7 day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today. The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.
‘Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission. This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.’
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.
*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 20Feb2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 20Feb2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021)
|Ireland
|679
|795
|243.0
|11,570
|Offaly
|25
|25
|431.0
|336
|Dublin
|230
|297
|343.4
|4,627
|Galway
|48
|60
|330.9
|854
|Monaghan
|12
|13
|329.1
|202
|Laois
|13
|20
|297.5
|252
|Louth
|17
|23
|286.3
|369
|Kildare
|47
|50
|270.1
|601
|Cavan
|15
|12
|266.5
|203
|Waterford
|23
|23
|265.1
|308
|Longford
|<5
|12
|264.2
|108
|Limerick
|59
|44
|258.1
|503
|Mayo
|22
|26
|252.9
|330
|Meath
|17
|33
|249.7
|487
|Carlow
|9
|7
|249.4
|142
|Westmeath
|14
|15
|238.8
|212
|Tipperary
|29
|28
|188.7
|301
|Wexford
|<5
|10
|171.0
|256
|Leitrim
|0
|3
|152.9
|49
|Donegal
|26
|20
|150.8
|240
|Clare
|21
|14
|147.3
|175
|Wicklow
|8
|11
|117.3
|167
|Kilkenny
|15
|8
|107.8
|107
|Roscommon
|0
|4
|105.4
|68
|Sligo
|<5
|3
|103.8
|68
|Cork
|13
|31
|97.6
|530
|Kerry
|7
|3
|50.8
|75
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
