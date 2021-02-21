Covid-19 Sunday: 1 death, 679 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,136 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 20th February, the HPSC has been notified of 679 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 215,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

335 are men / 342 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

230 in Dublin, 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare, 29 in Tipperary and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.*

As of 8am today, 744 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 148 are in ICU. There were 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 18th, 326,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

205,955 people have received their first dose

120,520 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘While the level of disease in our communities remains very high, we are still making progress.

‘We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our 7 day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today. The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.

‘Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission. This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 20Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 20Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021) Ireland 679 795 243.0 11,570 Offaly 25 25 431.0 336 Dublin 230 297 343.4 4,627 Galway 48 60 330.9 854 Monaghan 12 13 329.1 202 Laois 13 20 297.5 252 Louth 17 23 286.3 369 Kildare 47 50 270.1 601 Cavan 15 12 266.5 203 Waterford 23 23 265.1 308 Longford <5 12 264.2 108 Limerick 59 44 258.1 503 Mayo 22 26 252.9 330 Meath 17 33 249.7 487 Carlow 9 7 249.4 142 Westmeath 14 15 238.8 212 Tipperary 29 28 188.7 301 Wexford <5 10 171.0 256 Leitrim 0 3 152.9 49 Donegal 26 20 150.8 240 Clare 21 14 147.3 175 Wicklow 8 11 117.3 167 Kilkenny 15 8 107.8 107 Roscommon 0 4 105.4 68 Sligo <5 3 103.8 68 Cork 13 31 97.6 530 Kerry 7 3 50.8 75

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.