News

Covid-19 Sunday: 1 death, 679 new cases

February 21st, 2021 5:59 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,136 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 20th February, the HPSC has been notified of 679 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 215,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 335 are men / 342 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 230 in Dublin, 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare, 29 in Tipperary and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.*

 

As of 8am today, 744 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 148 are in ICU. There were 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of February 18th, 326,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 205,955 people have received their first dose
  • 120,520 people have received their second dose

 

Dr. Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘While the level of disease in our communities remains very high, we are still making progress.

 

‘We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our 7 day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today. The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.

 

‘Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission. This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.’

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

 

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases (to midnight 20Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 20Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021)
Ireland 679 795 243.0 11,570
Offaly 25 25 431.0 336
Dublin 230 297 343.4 4,627
Galway 48 60 330.9 854
Monaghan 12 13 329.1 202
Laois 13 20 297.5 252
Louth 17 23 286.3 369
Kildare 47 50 270.1 601
Cavan 15 12 266.5 203
Waterford 23 23 265.1 308
Longford <5 12 264.2 108
Limerick 59 44 258.1 503
Mayo 22 26 252.9 330
Meath 17 33 249.7 487
Carlow 9 7 249.4 142
Westmeath 14 15 238.8 212
Tipperary 29 28 188.7 301
Wexford <5 10 171.0 256
Leitrim 0 3 152.9 49
Donegal 26 20 150.8 240
Clare 21 14 147.3 175
Wicklow 8 11 117.3 167
Kilkenny 15 8 107.8 107
Roscommon 0 4 105.4 68
Sligo <5 3 103.8 68
Cork 13 31 97.6 530
Kerry 7 3 50.8 75

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.