Covid-19 Sunday: 1 death, 429 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,124 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 12th December, the HPSC has been notified of 429 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 76,185 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

198 are men / 230 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

122 in Dublin, 46 in Donegal, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Laois, 20 in Cork and the remaining 189 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 193 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There were 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Today, I am concerned that we are seeing the incidence of Covid-19 rising again. 429 is a large number of cases by the standard of recent weeks and the five day moving average has now increased above 300 per day.

‘Our efforts in Level 5 in recent weeks brought the 14-day incidence rate down to 78 per 100,000 population, put us in a position of having the lowest disease incidence in Europe and ultimately protected many people and saved many lives.

‘Take today’s figures as a sign that we all must now reduce our social contacts, limit our interactions with those outside our households, weigh the risks of what socialising we are planning over the next two weeks, so that we can all have as safe a Christmas as possible.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 12Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 12Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (to 12Dec2020) Ireland 429 84.3 4,012 Donegal 46 219.9 350 Kilkenny 18 198.5 197 Louth 16 174.6 225 Carlow 8 159.8 91 Longford 11 144.3 59 Monaghan <5 136.8 84 Limerick 30 133.9 261 Cavan 10 109 83 Mayo 11 107.3 140 Wicklow 11 103.9 148 Laois 22 94.5 80 Dublin 122 94.3 1270 Tipperary 15 81.5 130 Waterford <5 72.3 84 Offaly 10 68 53 Meath 15 60.5 118 Galway 11 60.1 155 Kildare 16 56.6 126 Sligo 8 48.8 32 Roscommon <5 44.9 29 Wexford 11 36.7 55 Clare <5 32 38 Westmeath <5 27 24 Cork 20 26.2 142 Leitrim <5 25 8 Kerry <5 20.3 30

