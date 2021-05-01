News

Covid-19 Saturday: three deaths, 569 new cases

May 1st, 2021 5:43 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There were 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,906 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 30th April, the HPSC has been notified of 569 confirmed cases of Covid-19

There has now been a total of 249,437* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 268 are men / 290 are women
  • 78% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 26 years old

 

As of 8am today, 123 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There were five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of April 29th, 2021, 1,527,844 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 1,097,742 people have received their first dose
  • 430,102 people have received their second dose

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 cases. The figure of 249,437 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

  • 5-day moving average 476

 

