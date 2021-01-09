News

Covid-19 Saturday: 9 deaths, 4,842 new cases

January 9th, 2021 6:06 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 2pm today, 1,293 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. There were 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,336 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 8th January, the HPSC has been notified of 4,842 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 140,727* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 2,304 are men / 2,528 are women
  • 61% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 38 years old
  • 1,049 in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties.

 

As of 2pm today, 1,293 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. There were 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

 

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the reclassification of 1 probable case to confirmed. The figure 140,727 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases (to midnight 08Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Dec2020 to 08Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (26Dec2020 to 08Jan2021)
Ireland 4,842 1162.2 55,344
Monaghan             135 2296.9            1,410
Louth             247 2008.8            2,589
Limerick             198 1660.9            3,237
Waterford             514 1386.7            1,611
Cavan                93 1378.4            1,050
Dublin          1,049 1340.7          18,064
Donegal             149 1308.5            2,083
Cork             530 1206            6,547
Clare             110 1198.5            1,424
Wexford             405 1191.5            1,784
Mayo             197 1111.1            1,450
Carlow             122 1108.3                631
Sligo                44 1084.9                711
Meath             177 1033.6            2,016
Kilkenny             235 1013.8            1,006
Kerry                75 949.2            1,402
Kildare                71 875.0            1,947
Offaly                  6 819.6                639
Longford                  9 797.6                326
Laois                  6 722.6                612
Roscommon                85 708.0                457
Galway             207 688.6            1,777
Leitrim                10 652.2                209
Westmeath                11 639.9                568
Tipperary             118 638.7            1,019
Wicklow                39 544.1                775

 

 

7-day incidence 919.8

 

5-day moving average 6,547

 

  • To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search ‘Coronavirus Podcast’ at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. The latest podcast looks back at the highlights of 2020, which featured interviews with RTÉ’s Brian O’Donovan and Jacqui Hurley, MEP Deirdre Clune, Oscar-winning producer David Puttnam, authors Carol Drinkwater and Louise O’Neill, and Seven Oceans swimmer Steve Redmond, among others.

 

  • You can subscribe to the Southern Star Coronavirus podcast which is available, in audio and video versions, on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.