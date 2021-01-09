Covid-19 Saturday: 9 deaths, 4,842 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,336 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 8th January, the HPSC has been notified of 4,842 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 140,727* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

2,304 are men / 2,528 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

1,049 in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,293 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. There were 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the reclassification of 1 probable case to confirmed. The figure 140,727 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 08Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Dec2020 to 08Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (26Dec2020 to 08Jan2021) Ireland 4,842 1162.2 55,344 Monaghan 135 2296.9 1,410 Louth 247 2008.8 2,589 Limerick 198 1660.9 3,237 Waterford 514 1386.7 1,611 Cavan 93 1378.4 1,050 Dublin 1,049 1340.7 18,064 Donegal 149 1308.5 2,083 Cork 530 1206 6,547 Clare 110 1198.5 1,424 Wexford 405 1191.5 1,784 Mayo 197 1111.1 1,450 Carlow 122 1108.3 631 Sligo 44 1084.9 711 Meath 177 1033.6 2,016 Kilkenny 235 1013.8 1,006 Kerry 75 949.2 1,402 Kildare 71 875.0 1,947 Offaly 6 819.6 639 Longford 9 797.6 326 Laois 6 722.6 612 Roscommon 85 708.0 457 Galway 207 688.6 1,777 Leitrim 10 652.2 209 Westmeath 11 639.9 568 Tipperary 118 638.7 1,019 Wicklow 39 544.1 775

7-day incidence 919.8

5-day moving average 6,547

