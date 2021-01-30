Covid-19 Saturday: 79 deaths, 1,414 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 79 additional deaths related to Covid-19, of which 78 deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 56-98 years.

There has been a total of 3,292* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 29th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,414 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 195,303** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

667 are men / 742 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

608 in Dublin, 105 in Cork, 96 in Galway, 65 in Meath, 59 in Donegal and the remaining 481 cases are spread across all other counties***

As of 2pm today, 1,492 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 55 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We have experienced over 1,000 deaths and more than 100,000 cases in January 2021. We have reported more cases in one month than we experienced throughout 2020. This shows just how quickly this disease can spread and how much it can impact public health.

“The efforts by all of the population in following the basic public health advice has seen us reduce the incidence of the disease very rapidly compared to most countries in Europe.

“Despite the recent, significant decrease in cases, there remains a level of infection in the population which is double that seen at the peak of incidence last October. The next few weeks need to see us maintain compliance with all of the measures that are in place so that we can get to levels of the disease that are as low as possible.”

