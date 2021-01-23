News

Covid-19 Saturday: 77 deaths, 1,910 new cases

January 23rd, 2021 6:05 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

'We can only continue this positive trend and drive down incidence in the community by continuing to stay at home and avoid meeting or mixing with others.' (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 77 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

76 of these deaths occurred in January, 1 in December.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 43-98 years.

There has been a total of 2,947 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 22nd January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,910 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 186,184* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 887 are men / 1,016 are women
  • 57% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 40 years old
  • 710 in Dublin, 150 in Cork, 103 in Meath, 102 in Limerick, 86 in Louth, and the remaining 759 cases are spread across all other counties**

 

As of 2pm today, 1,892 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. There were 59 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: ‘Through the solidarity shown by families and communities across the country in recent weeks, we are beginning to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection. Each individual effort to follow the public health advice is making an impact, but we can only continue this positive trend and drive down incidence in the community by continuing to stay at home and avoid meeting or mixing with others in our social circle, including for any close family gatherings, such as birthdays or funerals, as these can be ‘super-spreader’ events.

 

‘We know it is possible to have Covid-19 without displaying symptoms, so we all need to behave as though we are infectious and minimise our close contacts with others. If you suspect that you might be ill, isolate away from others in your household, let your close contacts know and come forward for testing as soon as possible.’

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 186,184 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases**

(to midnight 22Jan2021)

 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 22Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days

(to 22Jan2021)
Ireland 1,910  955.5  45,500
Monaghan 19  1,787.1  1,097
Louth 86  1,417.6  1,827
Mayo 50  1,362.4  1,778
Carlow 23  1,294.5  737
Wexford 32  1,276.4  1,911
Waterford 76  1,188.7  1,381
Limerick 102  1,167.8  2,276
Dublin 710  1,061.8  14,306
Cork 150  933.0  5,065
Donegal 72  926.6  1,475
Galway 74  914.9  2,361
Cavan 33  883.5  673
Meath 103  854.2  1,666
Clare 23  835.7  993
Kildare 79  786.1  1,749
Tipperary 34  785.9  1,254
Laois 17  776.9  658
Offaly 64  750.4  585
Roscommon 14  658.5  425
Kilkenny 16  606.7  602
Wicklow 31  587.0  836
Kerry 36  553.8  818
Westmeath 20  488.9  434
Sligo 25  462.3  303
Longford 12  460.0  188
Leitrim 9  318.3  102

 

7-day incidence 344.9

5-day moving average 2,273

 

