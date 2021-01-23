Covid-19 Saturday: 77 deaths, 1,910 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 77 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

76 of these deaths occurred in January, 1 in December.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 43-98 years.

There has been a total of 2,947 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 22nd January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,910 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 186,184* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

887 are men / 1,016 are women

57% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 40 years old

710 in Dublin, 150 in Cork, 103 in Meath, 102 in Limerick, 86 in Louth, and the remaining 759 cases are spread across all other counties**

As of 2pm today, 1,892 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. There were 59 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: ‘Through the solidarity shown by families and communities across the country in recent weeks, we are beginning to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection. Each individual effort to follow the public health advice is making an impact, but we can only continue this positive trend and drive down incidence in the community by continuing to stay at home and avoid meeting or mixing with others in our social circle, including for any close family gatherings, such as birthdays or funerals, as these can be ‘super-spreader’ events.

‘We know it is possible to have Covid-19 without displaying symptoms, so we all need to behave as though we are infectious and minimise our close contacts with others. If you suspect that you might be ill, isolate away from others in your household, let your close contacts know and come forward for testing as soon as possible.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 186,184 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 22Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 22Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 22Jan2021) Ireland 1,910 955.5 45,500 Monaghan 19 1,787.1 1,097 Louth 86 1,417.6 1,827 Mayo 50 1,362.4 1,778 Carlow 23 1,294.5 737 Wexford 32 1,276.4 1,911 Waterford 76 1,188.7 1,381 Limerick 102 1,167.8 2,276 Dublin 710 1,061.8 14,306 Cork 150 933.0 5,065 Donegal 72 926.6 1,475 Galway 74 914.9 2,361 Cavan 33 883.5 673 Meath 103 854.2 1,666 Clare 23 835.7 993 Kildare 79 786.1 1,749 Tipperary 34 785.9 1,254 Laois 17 776.9 658 Offaly 64 750.4 585 Roscommon 14 658.5 425 Kilkenny 16 606.7 602 Wicklow 31 587.0 836 Kerry 36 553.8 818 Westmeath 20 488.9 434 Sligo 25 462.3 303 Longford 12 460.0 188 Leitrim 9 318.3 102

7-day incidence 344.9

5-day moving average 2,273