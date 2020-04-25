Covid-19 Saturday: 52 more deaths, 377 new cases

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 52 deaths today from Covid-19 in Ireland - of which 42 were laboratory confirmed and there a further 377 new confirmed cases.

There have now been 1,063 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Ireland and there is now a total of 18,561 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,010 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,103 cases (6%)

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today's data from the HPSC (Health Protection Surveillance Centre) , as of midnight Thursday April 23rd reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,536 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalosed, 344 have been admitted to ICU

4,847 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 48%, close contact accounts for 48%, travel abroad accounts for 4%