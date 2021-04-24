Covid-19 Saturday: 5 deaths, 461 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 4,872 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 23rd April, the HPSC has been notified of 461 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 246,204 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 235 are men / 224 are women
- 75% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 28 years old
As of 8am today, 162 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 22nd 2021, 1,317,165 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 934,980 people have received their first dose
- 382,185 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.