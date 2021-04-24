News

Covid-19 Saturday: 5 deaths, 461 new cases

April 24th, 2021 6:10 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

The HPSC has reported five deaths and 461 new cases of Covid-19 today (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,872 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 23rd April, the HPSC has been notified of 461 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 246,204 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 235 are men / 224 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 28 years old

As of 8am today, 162 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 22nd 2021, 1,317,165 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 934,980 people have received their first dose
  • 382,185 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

 

