Covid-19 Saturday: 443 new cases

As of midnight, Friday June 25th, The Department of Health is reporting 443 cases of Covid-19 .
Of the 43 patients in hospital, 13 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 26th, 2021 6:10 PM
