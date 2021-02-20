Covid-19 Saturday: 26 deaths, 988 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 26 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of these deaths, 24 occurred in February, 1 in January and 1 in October.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 58-98 years.

There has been a total of 4,135 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 19th February, the HPSC has been notified of 988 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 214,378* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

487 are men / 499 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

378 in Dublin, 68 in Galway, 61 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 45 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties.**

As of 8am today, 719 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 149 are in ICU. There were 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 17th, 310,900 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

197,609 people have received their first dose

113,291 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases. The figure of 214,378 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 19Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 19Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (06Feb2021 to 19Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (06Feb2021 to 19Feb2021) Ireland 988 808 250.2 11,914 Offaly 40 27 409.2 319 Monaghan 11 15 386.1 237 Dublin 378 312 354.5 4,777 Galway 68 65 333.3 860 Laois 29 21 307.0 260 Louth 45 25 293.3 378 Longford 12 12 286.3 117 Meath 39 34 276.9 540 Waterford 26 25 273.7 318 Cavan 12 9 271.7 207 Kildare 61 47 269.7 600 Mayo 34 26 257.5 336 Limerick 47 36 253.5 494 Westmeath 16 14 247.8 220 Carlow 12 8 233.6 133 Wexford 15 14 183.7 275 Tipperary 36 26 174.9 279 Leitrim <5 4 156.0 50 Donegal 7 15 155.2 247 Clare 14 12 140.6 167 Wicklow 21 11 128.5 183 Sligo <5 4 125.1 82 Roscommon 7 5 119.3 77 Cork 38 32 107.0 581 Kilkenny 10 6 95.7 95 Kerry <5 2 55.5 82

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.