Covid-19 Saturday: 26 deaths, 988 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 26 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of these deaths, 24 occurred in February, 1 in January and 1 in October.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 58-98 years.
There has been a total of 4,135 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 19th February, the HPSC has been notified of 988 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 214,378* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 487 are men / 499 are women
- 70% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 378 in Dublin, 68 in Galway, 61 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 45 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties.**
As of 8am today, 719 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 149 are in ICU. There were 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 17th, 310,900 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 197,609 people have received their first dose
- 113,291 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases. The figure of 214,378 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 19Feb2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 19Feb2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (06Feb2021 to 19Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (06Feb2021 to 19Feb2021)
|Ireland
|988
|808
|250.2
|11,914
|Offaly
|40
|27
|409.2
|319
|Monaghan
|11
|15
|386.1
|237
|Dublin
|378
|312
|354.5
|4,777
|Galway
|68
|65
|333.3
|860
|Laois
|29
|21
|307.0
|260
|Louth
|45
|25
|293.3
|378
|Longford
|12
|12
|286.3
|117
|Meath
|39
|34
|276.9
|540
|Waterford
|26
|25
|273.7
|318
|Cavan
|12
|9
|271.7
|207
|Kildare
|61
|47
|269.7
|600
|Mayo
|34
|26
|257.5
|336
|Limerick
|47
|36
|253.5
|494
|Westmeath
|16
|14
|247.8
|220
|Carlow
|12
|8
|233.6
|133
|Wexford
|15
|14
|183.7
|275
|Tipperary
|36
|26
|174.9
|279
|Leitrim
|<5
|4
|156.0
|50
|Donegal
|7
|15
|155.2
|247
|Clare
|14
|12
|140.6
|167
|Wicklow
|21
|11
|128.5
|183
|Sligo
|<5
|4
|125.1
|82
|Roscommon
|7
|5
|119.3
|77
|Cork
|38
|32
|107.0
|581
|Kilkenny
|10
|6
|95.7
|95
|Kerry
|<5
|2
|55.5
|82
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.