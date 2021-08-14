Covid-19 Saturday; 2,074 new cases

As of midnight, Friday August 13th , NPHET is reporting 2,074* confirmed cases of Coivd-19.
As of 8am today, 229 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
August 14th, 2021 7:23 PM
