Covid-19 Saturday: 2 deaths, 23 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed that two people with Covid-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,746 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 10th July, the HPSC has been notified of 23 confirmed cases. There is now a total of 25,611* confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,611 reflects this.

