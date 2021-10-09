Covid-19 Saturday: 1,940 new cases

The HPSC (Health Protection Surveillance Centre) has today been notified of 1,940 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 352 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.
October 9th, 2021 3:13 PM
Share this article
The HPSC (Health Protection Surveillance Centre) has today been notified of 1,940 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 352 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
News
19 hours ago
News
2 hours ago
Sport
4 hours ago