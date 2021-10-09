News

Covid-19 Saturday: 1,940 new cases

October 9th, 2021 3:13 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

As of 8am today, 352 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.(Photo: Shutterstock)

