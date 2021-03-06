Covid-19 Saturday: 14 deaths, 539 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of the deaths, 9 occurred in March, one occurred in February and four in January, or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 59-94 years.
There has been a total of 4,419 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 5th March, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 222,699* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 295 are men / 240 are women
- 69% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 33 years old
- 245 in Dublin, 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick, 24 in Cork and the remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 414 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 101 are in ICU. There were 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 3rd, 474,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 328,598 people have received their first dose
- 146,047 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 222,699 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 05 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 05Mar2021)**
|5 day moving average (to midnight 05Mar2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (20Feb2021 to 05Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (20Feb2021 to 05Mar2021)
|Ireland
|539
|488
|175.6
|8,360
|Longford
|8
|13
|379.2
|155
|Offaly
|6
|11
|339.9
|265
|Westmeath
|14
|16
|270.4
|240
|Dublin
|245
|225
|249.5
|3,362
|Louth
|13
|16
|239
|308
|Limerick
|26
|16
|227.8
|444
|Meath
|42
|29
|210.7
|411
|Kildare
|29
|25
|189.7
|422
|Laois
|5
|7
|183
|155
|Donegal
|0
|9
|172.1
|274
|Mayo
|15
|10
|170.9
|223
|Galway
|21
|18
|166.2
|429
|Carlow
|7
|4
|158.1
|90
|Tipperary
|20
|10
|151.7
|242
|Monaghan
|<5
|4
|148.2
|91
|Clare
|6
|10
|136.3
|162
|Cavan
|7
|5
|130
|99
|Waterford
|8
|7
|126.5
|147
|Roscommon
|<5
|3
|106.9
|69
|Wicklow
|8
|8
|86.4
|123
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|81.1
|26
|Sligo
|<5
|3
|74.8
|49
|Kilkenny
|9
|4
|73.6
|73
|Wexford
|14
|7
|68.1
|102
|Kerry
|7
|4
|61.6
|91
|Cork
|24
|21
|56.7
|308
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 78.4
- 5-day moving average 488
