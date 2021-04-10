Covid-19 Saturday: 14 deaths, 455 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, three occurred in April, one in March, six in February, and four in January.

The median age of those who died was 72.5 years and the age range was 55-90 years.

There has been a total of 4,783 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 9th April, the HPSC has been notified of 455 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 240,643* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

212 are men / 237 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

As of 8am today, 208 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 52 are in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 7th 2021, 1,018,264 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

716,636 people have received their first dose

301,628 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 240,643 confirmed cases reflects this.