Covid-19 phone info would be helpful

A WEST Cork TD is calling for a national service to deliver up-to-date information on Covid-19 directly to people’s phones.

Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan says more action is needed to combat the spread of fake and misleading WhatsApp messages which have been circulating. ‘People are understandably worried given the current uncertainty and the spread of these scare stories are not helping the situation. Singapore has established an update service for its citizens.

‘They simply sign themselves up to a government WhatsApp group which sends them the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 every day,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

‘I think a similar service should be set up here. Some of the information which has been circulating has been unhelpful and inaccurate and is increasing fear, particularly among older people.

‘If we could ensure that people were receiving reliable, accurate information it could vastly improve compliance with hand and cough hygiene, social distancing and self-isolation.’ He said the service would not only provide the latest figures on cases but it would also encourage people to take the necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus.

‘While this information is easily available on the HSE website, sending it directly to people’s phones could act as a reminder to the general public to stay safe by keeping apart.’