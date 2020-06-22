Covid-19 Monday: two more deaths, four new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Monday, June 22nd, been informed that a total of two people with COVID-19 have died.
There has now been a total of 1,717 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight on Sunday 21st, the HPSC has been notified of four confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Yesterday, more than 183,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, the most in a single day according to the WHO.
“In Ireland, in the last 14 days over a third of new confirmed cases are in young people under the age of 35. This is not a disease that solely affects older people. No one is immune, everyone is responsible for limiting the spread of COVID-19.”
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While it is encouraging to see an increase in the number of people wearing face coverings in public places, 41% is a significantly lower uptake when compared to our other recommended behaviours such as hand washing (92%) and physical distancing (91%).
“Face coverings should be worn when it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, for instance in shops and on public transport.”
The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.
- To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search Coronavirus Podcast at the top of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube.
- You can subscribe to the Southern Star Coronavirus podcast which is available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.