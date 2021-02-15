Covid-19 Monday: no deaths, 821 new cases

THERE have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 3,948 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 14th February, the HPSC has been notified of 821 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 210,402* confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

430 are male/ 389 are Female

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

333 in Dublin, 91 in Galway, 53 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Meath and the remaining 265 cases are spread across all other counties.**

As of 8am today, 916 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 157 are in ICU. There were 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Friday 12th February, 265,237 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

175,238 people have received their first dose

89,999 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘With the commencement of vaccination of people aged over 85 in the community, today marks a significant milestone as we seek to protect the most vulnerable from this pandemic. It is an extraordinary testament to science that less than one year since our first case in Ireland, we are now in the process of rolling out three effective vaccines. The challenge now is to continue to suppress this disease so that as many people as possible can benefit from these vaccines over the coming months.’

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: ‘The current patterns remind us of the care we need to take to stay safe. In our workplaces and our colleges especially, we need to take care to stay safe until we are all protected by a vaccine.’

Dr Lorraine Doherty, national clinical director health protection HSE – Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), said: ‘From today, the over 85 age sub-cohort, which accounts for approximately 72,500 people, will receive their first vaccine over the coming weeks. This week, a total of 116 GP practices will participate in the rollout with an estimated 374 GPs taking part.

‘2,491 GPs spread across 1,373 practices will administer vaccines to approximately 490,000 people over 70 years old, in the weeks ahead.’

Dr Sumi Dunne, GP, said; ‘As of this morning, the beginning of the over 85s cohort began to receive their vaccines at selected GP practices. The level of vaccine confidence and enthusiasm for vaccination in this group has been widely reported, along with a sense of relief as hope for a normal life returns.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 210,402 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 14Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 14Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 14Feb2021) Ireland 821 894.6 272.1 12,959 Monaghan 12 13.2 451.2 277 Dublin 333 355.6 368.2 4,961 Carlow <5 12.2 347.8 198 Offaly 13 23.0 347.6 271 Galway 91 75.2 330.2 852 Louth 25 27.2 322.0 415 Waterford 11 20.4 318.5 370 Meath 38 40.0 303.5 592 Cavan 25 19.4 294.1 224 Wexford 23 23.6 283.2 424 Kildare 41 45.0 275.5 613 Laois 7 16.2 273.9 232 Westmeath 15 20.0 264.7 235 Limerick 53 38.6 263.7 514 Mayo 17 25.6 263.6 344 Longford <5 6.4 225.1 92 Donegal 29 17.8 199.1 317 Sligo 10 6.8 177.0 116 Wicklow 7 10.2 167.1 238 Cork 29 43.4 161.5 877 Leitrim 5 4.6 146.7 47 Tipperary <5 16.4 144.8 231 Clare 16 13.2 140.6 167 Kilkenny <5 6.8 121.9 121 Roscommon 8 7.2 120.8 78 Kerry <5 6.6 103.6 153

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.