Covid-19 Monday: no deaths, 403 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19..
There has been a total of 4,836 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Sunday 18th April, the HPSC has been notified of 403 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 243,911 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 208 are men / 192 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 174 in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties*
As of 8am today, 183 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 17th, 2021, 1,204,063 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 852,189 people have received their first dose
- 351,874 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
- 7-day incidence 54.7
- 5-day moving average 364
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 April 2021)
(incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 18Apr2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 18Apr2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (05Apr2021 to 18Apr2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (05Apr2021 to 18Apr2021)
|Ireland
|403
|364
|115.0
|5,478
|Donegal
|11
|25
|204.2
|325
|Kildare
|20
|25
|200.9
|447
|Offaly
|6
|9
|192.4
|150
|Dublin
|174
|139
|172.3
|2,321
|Meath
|34
|26
|161.0
|314
|Longford
|<5
|4
|149.2
|61
|Westmeath
|10
|10
|136.3
|121
|Laois
|<5
|7
|129.9
|110
|Cavan
|8
|6
|122.1
|93
|Leitrim
|12
|4
|103
|33
|Monaghan
|<5
|4
|97.7
|60
|Mayo
|18
|8
|93.5
|122
|Louth
|14
|10
|88.5
|114
|Roscommon
|5
|4
|86.8
|56
|Limerick
|7
|14
|86.2
|168
|Galway
|14
|16
|84.9
|219
|Wicklow
|9
|7
|75.8
|108
|Waterford
|<5
|7
|69.7
|81
|Carlow
|5
|4
|66.7
|38
|Tipperary
|8
|6
|58.9
|94
|Wexford
|<5
|5
|53.4
|80
|Kerry
|<5
|4
|39.9
|59
|Cork
|16
|13
|39.8
|216
|Clare
|<5
|3
|38.7
|46
|Sligo
|12
|3
|32.0
|21
|Kilkenny
|0
|2
|21.2
|21
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.