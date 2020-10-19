Covid-19 Monday: no deaths, 1,031 cases

THERE have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,852 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

The news comes as the cabinet meets to decide if the country should bring in tougher restrictions to attempt to combat the virus.

As of midnight Sunday, 18th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,031 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 50,993 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

511 are men / 518 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

235 in Dublin, 232 in Cork, 60 in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry, and theremaining 410 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today, 298 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘If you have symptoms of Covid-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

‘If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.