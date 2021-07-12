Covid-19 Monday: 600 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 600 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 64 patients are hospitalised, of which 16 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Tomorrow marks 500 days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ireland. We have come a long way together on this difficult journey and sacrificed much in our collective effort to limit the transmission of this disease.

‘As we approach our 5 millionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, we have great hope for our future. Our vaccination programme is working, the levels of protection in the community against the virus are increasing daily and those who are fully vaccinated should feel safe to increase their social contacts and to take advantage of new freedoms, while continuing to make positive public health choices in their daily routine.

‘We have come so far, and I know it is hard to continue to adhere to the public health measures, but our continued individual effort is needed to minimise the risk of the Delta variant, a highly transmissible strain that poses a significant threat to the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

‘We are currently experiencing a worrying increase in incidence in daily case numbers, particularly in the 16-29 age group. If you are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, you need to maintain a high degree of caution in your activities this summer. It is essential for you to avoid crowds, carefully manage your contacts, wear your mask, keep a safe distance from others and take the vaccine when it is offered.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.