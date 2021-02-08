Covid-19 Monday: 6 deaths, 829 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
5 of these deaths occurred in February, and one occurred in January.
The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 75-95 years.
There has been a total of 3,687* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Sunday 7th February, the HPSC has been notified of 829 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 204,397 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 401 are men / 426 are women
- 63% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 386 in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties.**
As of 8am today, 1,212 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 176 are in ICU. There were 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 5, 230,776 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 151,212 people have received their first dose
- 79,554 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of five deaths. The figure of 3,687 deaths reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 07 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 07Feb2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 07Feb2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (25Jan2021 to 07Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (25Jan2021 to 07Feb2021)
|Ireland
|829
|1,008
|326.9
|15,566
|Monaghan
|12
|27
|692.3
|425
|Carlow
|30
|21
|505.9
|288
|Waterford
|9
|29
|446.7
|519
|Louth
|32
|30
|444.6
|573
|Wexford
|11
|37
|404.8
|606
|Dublin
|386
|356
|403.8
|5,440
|Mayo
|17
|27
|364
|475
|Meath
|39
|50
|348.1
|679
|Galway
|28
|53
|336.7
|869
|Offaly
|12
|15
|320.7
|250
|Limerick
|32
|44
|316.1
|616
|Donegal
|9
|29
|308.4
|491
|Kildare
|35
|49
|298.4
|664
|Longford
|7
|9
|293.6
|120
|Cavan
|32
|19
|283.6
|216
|Laois
|11
|18
|281
|238
|Cork
|36
|83
|249.6
|1,355
|Westmeath
|15
|18
|249
|221
|Sligo
|<5
|10
|241.1
|158
|Wicklow
|10
|19
|221.2
|315
|Tipperary
|27
|17
|213.1
|340
|Clare
|10
|13
|173.4
|206
|Leitrim
|0
|4
|156
|50
|Kilkenny
|14
|11
|151.2
|150
|Kerry
|5
|14
|146.9
|217
|Roscommon
|6
|7
|131.7
|85
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence is 145.5
- 5-day moving average is 1,008
