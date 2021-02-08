Covid-19 Monday: 6 deaths, 829 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

5 of these deaths occurred in February, and one occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 75-95 years.

There has been a total of 3,687* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 7th February, the HPSC has been notified of 829 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 204,397 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

401 are men / 426 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

386 in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties.**

As of 8am today, 1,212 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 176 are in ICU. There were 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 5, 230,776 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

151,212 people have received their first dose

79,554 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of five deaths. The figure of 3,687 deaths reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 07 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 07Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 07Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (25Jan2021 to 07Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (25Jan2021 to 07Feb2021) Ireland 829 1,008 326.9 15,566 Monaghan 12 27 692.3 425 Carlow 30 21 505.9 288 Waterford 9 29 446.7 519 Louth 32 30 444.6 573 Wexford 11 37 404.8 606 Dublin 386 356 403.8 5,440 Mayo 17 27 364 475 Meath 39 50 348.1 679 Galway 28 53 336.7 869 Offaly 12 15 320.7 250 Limerick 32 44 316.1 616 Donegal 9 29 308.4 491 Kildare 35 49 298.4 664 Longford 7 9 293.6 120 Cavan 32 19 283.6 216 Laois 11 18 281 238 Cork 36 83 249.6 1,355 Westmeath 15 18 249 221 Sligo <5 10 241.1 158 Wicklow 10 19 221.2 315 Tipperary 27 17 213.1 340 Clare 10 13 173.4 206 Leitrim 0 4 156 50 Kilkenny 14 11 151.2 150 Kerry 5 14 146.9 217 Roscommon 6 7 131.7 85

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.