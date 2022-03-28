News

Covid-19 Monday: 5,263 new cases via PCR; 6,466 via antigen

March 28th, 2022 3:08 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 1,624 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 54 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,263 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, 6,466 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 7,754 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 7,706 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 6,940 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5,432 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 1,624 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 54 are in ICU.

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.