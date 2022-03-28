Covid-19 Monday: 5,263 new cases via PCR; 6,466 via antigen

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,263 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, 6,466 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 7,754 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 7,706 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 6,940 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5,432 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am today, 1,624 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 54 are in ICU.