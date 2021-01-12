Covid-19 Monday: 46 deaths, 3,086 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 46 additional deaths related to Covid-19. 2 of these deaths occurred in December 2020, and the remaining 44 occurred in January 2021.

There has been a total of 2,397 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 11th January, the HPSC has been notified of 3,086 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 155,591* confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

1,425 are men / 1,642 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

604 cases are in Galway, 574 in Dublin, 466 in Mayo, 187 in Cork, 138 in Limerick and the remaining 1,117 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,692 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 158 are in ICU. There were 128 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘Unfortunately this evening we are seeing the effect of the recent surge of infections reflected in the increased mortality we are reporting. Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time. What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU – and those caring for them – is to hold firm and stay home.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘At least one in three patients admitted to hospital or critical care in January have been under the age of 65 years. This clearly demonstrates that Covid-19 affects us all, regardless of age or underlying condition. It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help avoid more preventable Covid-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare system.’

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 34 confirmed cases. The figure of 155,591 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 11Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (29Dec2020 to 11Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (29Dec2020 to 11Jan2021) Ireland 3,086 1410.3 67,157 Monaghan 33 2650.4 1,627 Louth 87 2302.1 2,967 Limerick 138 2029.3 3,955 Waterford 128 1747.3 2,030 Wexford 105 1693.8 2,536 Mayo 466 1605.3 2,095 Dublin 574 1577.7 21,257 Carlow 26 1510.6 860 Cavan 29 1499.2 1,142 Clare 75 1498.1 1,780 Donegal 81 1490.7 2,373 Cork 187 1451.0 7,877 Meath 103 1198.2 2,337 Kilkenny 20 1196.2 1,187 Sligo 10 1139.8 747 Kerry 53 1088.0 1,607 Galway 604 1033.9 2,668 Kildare 66 1032.8 2,298 Roscommon 116 983.8 635 Offaly 32 954.3 744 Longford 6 917.5 375 Laois 40 913.8 774 Tipperary 52 906.3 1,446 Westmeath 29 732.2 650 Leitrim 3 708.4 227 Wicklow 23 676.1 963

7-day incidence 888.4

5-day moving average 5,596