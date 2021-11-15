Covid-19 Monday: 4,570 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,570 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 622 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 117 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
November 15th, 2021 5:42 PM
