Covid-19 Monday: 378 new cases

AS of midnight, Sunday May 30th, the Department of Health is reporting 378 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There are 98 patients in hospital, 35 in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
May 31st, 2021 6:04 PM
Share this article
AS of midnight, Sunday May 30th, the Department of Health is reporting 378 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There are 98 patients in hospital, 35 in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Property
2 hours ago
News
3 hours ago
Sport
3 hours ago