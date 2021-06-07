Covid-19 Monday: 377 new cases

AS of midnight, Sunday June 6th, the Department of Health is reporting 377 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Of the 69 in hospital, 26 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 7th, 2021 4:58 PM
