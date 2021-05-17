Covid-19 Monday: 360 new cases

AS of midnight, Sunday 16th May, the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 360* confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There were 42 patients in ICU and 110 in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
May 17th, 2021 5:43 PM
