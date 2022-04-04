News

Covid-19 Monday: 3,164 new cases via PCR, 3,354 cases via antigen

April 4th, 2022 3:28 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 1,433 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 59 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,164 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, 3,354 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.  

 

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 3,750 PCR-confirmed cases and 4,045 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day. 

 

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 2,313 PCR-confirmed cases and 2,863 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day. As of 8am today, 1,433 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 59 are in ICU.   

 

