Covid-19 Monday: 3,164 new cases via PCR, 3,354 cases via antigen

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,164 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, 3,354 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 3,750 PCR-confirmed cases and 4,045 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 2,313 PCR-confirmed cases and 2,863 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.



As of 8am today, 1,433 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 59 are in ICU.