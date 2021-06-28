Covid-19 Monday: 305 new cases

AS of midnight, Sunday June 27th, the Department of Health is reporting 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 49 in hospital, 16 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 28th, 2021 7:09 PM
