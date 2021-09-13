News

Covid-19 Monday: 1,394 new cases

September 13th, 2021 5:54 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 321 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 58 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,394 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 321 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 58 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘The awareness of Covid-19 symptoms, and what to do if you experience them, is extremely important. The COVID-19 symptoms for adults and children include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, runny or blocked nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea, aches, fatigue, sore throat, and headache.

‘Regardless of how mild symptoms may be, we ask that you isolate if you experience any of them and contact your GP. Do not go to school, the workplace or socialise if you or your child exhibits Covid-19 symptoms.’

Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

 

 

