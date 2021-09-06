Covid-19 Monday: 1,144 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,144 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 384 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
September 6th, 2021 6:00 PM
