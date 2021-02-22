Covid-19 Monday: 1 death, 686 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,137 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 21st February, the HPSC has been notified of 686 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 215,743 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

325 are men / 354 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

278 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Louth, 31 in Donegal and the remaining 259 cases are spread across all remaining counties.*

As of 8am today, 726 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 156 are in ICU. There were 33 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 19th, 340,704 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

214,384 people have received their first dose

126,320 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘We continue to see really high levels of compliance amongst the population and this is having a positive impact on the levels of disease in our communities. It is also having a positive impact on our hospitals – while last week there were 269 cases in healthcare workers and 4 outbreaks in our hospitals these represent a very significant reduction compared with the 839 cases and 15 outbreaks in the week to the 7th of February.

‘In time, vaccination will be our most powerful tool against Covid-19 and over the coming weeks those who are highest risk in our families and communities will get vaccinated. For now, each of us has a range of tried and trusted tools at our disposal – by keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face masks and staying at home we will continue to drive down transmission of this disease. Our collective efforts move us closer to the continued re-opening of our schools and the resumption of non- Covid healthcare services.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 21 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 21Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 21Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 21Feb2021) Ireland 686 803 240 11,429 Offaly 18 24 437.4 341 Dublin 278 315 335.5 4,520 Galway 21 53 328.6 848 Monaghan 10 12 325.8 200 Laois 10 17 294 249 Louth 32 25 286.3 369 Waterford 15 23 271.1 315 Kildare 37 48 271 603 Limerick 49 45 266.3 519 Mayo 19 27 258.2 337 Longford <5 9 256.9 105 Cavan 13 12 241.5 184 Meath 23 28 241 470 Westmeath 11 15 234.3 208 Carlow 8 7 216 123 Tipperary 12 26 179.9 287 Wexford 11 11 171 256 Donegal 31 24 164.6 262 Leitrim <5 4 162.3 52 Clare 16 14 148.1 176 Wicklow 17 13 122.2 174 Sligo 8 5 109.9 72 Roscommon 7 5 106.9 69 Kilkenny 10 9 103.8 103 Cork 19 26 94.5 513 Kerry <5 4 50.1 74

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

7 day incidence is 113.5

5-day moving average is 803