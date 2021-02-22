News

Covid-19 Monday: 1 death, 686 new cases

February 22nd, 2021 6:15 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,137 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 21st February, the HPSC has been notified of 686 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 215,743 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 325 are men / 354 are women
  • 66% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 278 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Louth, 31 in Donegal and the remaining 259 cases are spread across all remaining counties.*

 

As of 8am today, 726 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 156 are in ICU. There were 33 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of February 19th, 340,704 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 214,384 people have received their first dose
  • 126,320 people have received their second dose

 

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘We continue to see really high levels of compliance amongst the population and this is having a positive impact on the levels of disease in our communities. It is also having a positive impact on our hospitals – while last week there were 269 cases in healthcare workers and 4 outbreaks in our hospitals these represent a very significant reduction compared with the 839 cases and 15 outbreaks in the week to the 7th of February.

 

‘In time, vaccination will be our most powerful tool against Covid-19 and over the coming weeks those who are highest risk in our families and communities will get vaccinated. For now, each of us has a range of tried and trusted tools at our disposal – by keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face masks and staying at home we will continue to drive down transmission of this disease. Our collective efforts move us closer to the continued re-opening of our schools and the resumption of non- Covid healthcare services.’

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

 

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 21 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases**

(to midnight 21Feb2021)

 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 21Feb2021)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(to 21Feb2021)
Ireland 686 803 240 11,429
Offaly 18 24 437.4 341
Dublin 278 315 335.5 4,520
Galway 21 53 328.6 848
Monaghan 10 12 325.8 200
Laois 10 17 294 249
Louth 32 25 286.3 369
Waterford 15 23 271.1 315
Kildare 37 48 271 603
Limerick 49 45 266.3 519
Mayo 19 27 258.2 337
Longford <5 9 256.9 105
Cavan 13 12 241.5 184
Meath 23 28 241 470
Westmeath 11 15 234.3 208
Carlow 8 7 216 123
Tipperary 12 26 179.9 287
Wexford 11 11 171 256
Donegal 31 24 164.6 262
Leitrim <5 4 162.3 52
Clare 16 14 148.1 176
Wicklow 17 13 122.2 174
Sligo 8 5 109.9 72
Roscommon 7 5 106.9 69
Kilkenny 10 9 103.8 103
Cork 19 26 94.5 513
Kerry <5 4 50.1 74

 

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

 

7 day incidence is 113.5

5-day moving average is 803

 

