Covid-19 Friday: six more deaths, 582 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today (Friday) been notified of six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,149 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 17th December, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 78,254 * confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

310 are men / 265 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

193 in Dublin, 59 in Wexford, 47 in Louth, 42 in Meath, 34 in Cork and the remaining 207 cases are spread all other remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 198 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Over the past week, we have expressed significant concern that the level of infection was deteriorating day on day. The data today adds further evidence that the situation is getting worse more rapidly than we expected.

“The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week. With vaccines offering hope in the coming months for our most vulnerable groups, we want to keep them alive and well so that they can receive it.

“Each one of us must do all we can to protect public health - cut your contacts, see only those you need to see. Choose to socialise safely, outdoors if possible. If you see a crowd, avoid it.

By choosing to act safely right now, together we can limit the impact this disease will have in the weeks and months to come - and in doing so, we can protect the vulnerable and prevent unnecessary deaths.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of six cases. The figure of 78,254 cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 17Dec2020) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (04Dec2020 to 17Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (04Dec2020 to 17Dec2020) IRELAND 582 100.8 4,798 Donegal 14 244.4 389 Louth 47 222.7 287 Kilkenny 9 194.5 193 Carlow 13 170.4 97 Cavan 6 153.6 117 Laois 10 149.9 127 Longford <5 146.8 60 Monaghan 9 133.6 82 Limerick 33 132.9 259 Wexford 59 127.6 191 Mayo 5 113.4 148 Dublin 193 112.7 1,519 Meath 42 91.3 178 Offaly <5 88.5 69 Waterford 11 86.9 101 Kerry 33 78.5 116 Kildare 27 78.2 174 Wicklow 5 77.9 111 Tipperary <5 68.3 109 Sligo 11 65.6 43 Galway 7 46.9 121 Roscommon <5 44.9 29 Cork 34 38.5 209 Westmeath <5 34.9 31 Clare <5 25.2 30 Leitrim 0 25 8

The seven-day incidence is 57.8 per 100,000 of population.

The five-day moving average is 417.