Covid-19 Friday: 8 deaths, 330 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,018 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 19th November, the HPSC has been notified of 330 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 69,802* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

171 are men / 155 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

99 in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 283 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There were 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 69,802 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 19NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (06Nov2020 to 19NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (06Nov2020 to 19NOV2020) Ireland 330 113.1 5,384 Donegal 21 266.3 424 Limerick 14 217.0 423 Louth 26 186.2 240 Waterford 9 161.0 187 Roscommon <5 159.6 103 Offaly <5 137.2 107 Meath 25 129.2 252 Westmeath <5 128.4 114 Dublin 99 119.0 1,604 Kilkenny <5 111.9 111 Longford 5 105.2 43 Monaghan 7 102.6 63 Tipperary <5 99.7 159 Leitrim 0 96.7 31 Mayo 15 95.8 125 Carlow <5 93.1 53 Cavan <5 91.9 70 Clare 6 91.7 109 Sligo 8 85.5 56 Kildare 8 84.9 189 Laois <5 83.8 71 Kerry 5 83.3 123 Cork 28 73.1 397 Wicklow 18 67.4 96 Galway 6 66.3 171 Wexford 7 42.1 63

