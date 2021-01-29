News

Covid-19 Friday: 48 deaths, 1,254 new cases

January 29th, 2021 5:46 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

The HPSC has said there have been 146 new cases in Cork

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC)  has today been notified of 48 additional deaths related to Covid-19 with 45  of those deaths  having occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 30-99 years.

There has been a total of 3,214* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday  January 28th , the HPSC has been notified of 1,254 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 193,892** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 587 are men / 658 are women
  • 54% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 42 years old
  • 437 in Dublin, 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties***

As of 2pm today, 1,518 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,214 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 193,892 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 28Jan2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 28Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021)
Ireland          1,254          1,269 574.7 27,368
Monaghan                41                45 1223.4                751
Louth                29                57 889.9            1,147
Waterford                34                48 788.5                916
Carlow <5                22 785.1                447
Wexford                69                50 693.3            1,038
Dublin             437             421 678            9,135
Mayo                13                42 672                877
Cavan                15                14 605.2                461
Offaly                18                23 592.6                462
Meath                76                54 587.6            1,146
Limerick                55                49 568.5            1,108
Donegal                40                41 544.6                867
Kildare                62                49 536.6            1,194
Cork             146             128 518.5            2,815
Galway                45                56 480.9            1,241
Laois                18                17 465.2                394
Tipperary                14                29 449.4                717
Clare                15                20 377.9                449
Sligo                12                10 372.3                244
Westmeath                27                19 371.7                330
Longford                14                11 369.4                151
Wicklow                33                27 368.6                525
Kilkenny                  6                13 306.4                304
Kerry                20                17 274.9                406
Roscommon                  8                  5 258.7                167
Leitrim <5                  3 237.2                  76

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7 Day Incidence is 202.2
  • 5-day moving average is 1,269

