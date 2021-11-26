Covid-19 Friday: 4,620 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,620 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 571 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 118 are in ICU.
November 26th, 2021 6:03 PM
